© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published May 2, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
Savages.
Richard Dumas
/
Matador Records
Savages.

In this installment of Heavy Rotation — where we bring to you public radio's new favorite songs — we collaborated with KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif., to bring you an exclusive track from British singer Laura Mvula's session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, plus enjoy a download from rising post-punk band Savages, courtesy of WXPN in Philadelphia.

This week's panel includes:

  • Anne Litt, a DJ at KCRW in Los Angeles.

  • Dave P., host of Making Time Radio on WXPN in Philadelphia.

  • Jeremy Petersen, voice of OPBmusic in Portland.

  • DropaJewel, one of the hosts of WEAA's Strictly Hip-Hop in Baltimore.

  • Maggie Brennan, music director at WCBE in Columbus, Ohio.

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nick Jaina.
    1 of 5  — Nick Jaina.
    Nick Jaina.
    /
    Savages.
    2 of 5  — Savages.
    Savages.
    /
    Baltimore rapper Ellis.
    3 of 5  — Baltimore rapper Ellis.
    Baltimore rapper Ellis.
    /
    Shuggie Otis.
    4 of 5  — Shuggie Otis.
    Shuggie Otis.
    /
    Laura Mvula.
    5 of 5  — Laura Mvula.
    Laura Mvula.
    /