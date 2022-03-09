CommonWx
Commonwealth. Common weather. CommonWx. Issues of weather and climate impact everyone across this state regardless of socioeconomic status, religious affiliation or political leanings. It's one thing that's common to us all.
The CommonWx newsletter — curated by Radio IQ Meteorologist Nick Gilmore — explores topics of weather and climate in Virginia.
Tornadoes are low frequency, but high impact events in Virginia. And while that means they aren't typically at the forefront of people's minds, proper preparedness can be the difference between life and death.
As hard as it may be to believe, summer will arrive – at least meteorologically speaking – on June 1st. So what can Virginia expect this summer?