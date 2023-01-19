Celebrate 50 Years of WVTF and Radio IQ
In 2023, WVTF is marking 50 years on the air and as an NPR affiliate.
We'll be adding station history, photos and ways you can join in the celebration! Stay tuned and thanks for your support over the past 50 years!
Come celebrate our 50th anniversary at an open house on Friday, Feb. 10th.
Key dates and events as the station evolved from an early NPR affiliate to a network of signals and programs covering two-thirds of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
A glance at some WVTF's people and places since 1973