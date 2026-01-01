WVTF RADIO IQ Job Openings & Internship Information

Jobs:

Northern Broadcast Engineer (part-time)

The WVTF Northern Broadcast Engineer will provide support and coverage for the northern tier of WVTF/Radio IQ Public Radio transmission network and studio. This position is an integral part of the WVTF/Radio IQ Engineering team. This is a remote position that primarily takes place at transmitter sites in Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Charlottesville areas.

The primary responsibilities include transmitter site maintenance, site documentation, transmission alarms, site projects, and studio support. Responsibilities include but not limited to RF transmitter maintenance and troubleshooting, studio transmitter link maintenance and troubleshooting, building maintenance, cleaning, documentation, verification of operations, audio monitoring, simple networking and IT troubleshooting.

This position requires the ability to be a self-starter, work independently, proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, knowledge in schematic diagrams, scheduling and working with vendors, and the ability to use electronic test equipment.

Additional information and application available here: https://jobs.apply.vt.edu/jobs/wvtf-northern-broadcast-engineer-fully-remote-virginia-united-states

Internships:

Radio IQ participates in the Virginia Association of Broadcasters Summer Internship Program. Information and application are available here.

Other internships may be considered on an individual basis. Please email a statement of interest to wvtf@vt.edu.