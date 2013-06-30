Revved-up Vivaldi, Persian Bamboo And Soaring Spirituals: New Classical Albums

It's a brave new musical world. Between downloads, iPods, music sharing websites and the good old CD, we have more easy access to the songs and symphonies we love than ever before. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Jacki Lyden and I explore an East meets West mashup in a concerto for Persian ney (bamboo flute) and orchestra, a young composer who treats electronic and acoustic instruments as equals, an opera star who goes back to church and a violinist who plays Vivaldi with delicious abandon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.