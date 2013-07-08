Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Another month, another great mix of new music chosen by public radio's top DJs. Download an explosive new track from Neko Case, discover the Shabazz Palaces-approved Seattle rapper Porter Ray and get to know Valerie June, one of public radio's frontrunners for Best New Artist of 2013. Grab all 10 of our picks below, as chosen by the following contributors:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — Neko Case
/
2 of 10 — Jason Marsalis
/
3 of 10 — Download Valerie June's "Workin' Woman Blues" in this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.
/
4 of 10 — ADULTROCK
/
5 of 10 — Jason Isbell's new album is called Southeastern.
/
6 of 10 — Porter Ray
/
7 of 10 — Drug Church
/
8 of 10 — Locksmith
/
9 of 10 — Gesaffelstein
/
10 of 10 — The Chair
/