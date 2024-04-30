© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony Awards with 13 nominations each

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published April 30, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT
Hell's Kitchen is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.
Marc J. Franklin
/
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.

Updated April 30, 2024 at 10:01 AM ET

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below.

Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical


Best Direction of a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical


Best Book of a Musical

  • Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play


Best Direction of a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play


Best Original Score


Best Orchestrations


Best Choreography

  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
  • David Korins, Here Lies Love
  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Costume Design of a Musical


Best Lighting Design of a Musical


Best Sound Design of a Musical


Best Scenic Design in a Play


Best Costume Design of a Play


Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
  • Jane Cox, Appropriate
  • Natasha Katz, Grey House


Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
  • Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

How to watch the awards

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.