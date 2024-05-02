Who is Keith Davidson, the lawyer who negotiated hush money payments from Trump?

NEW YORK — Keith Davidson will be back on the stand Thursday morning to continue testifying against former President Donald Trump in a New York criminal trial.

Davidson, who had represented the two women at the center of the trial, began testifying Tuesday.

He is the sixth witness to testify against the former president in this case. Trump faces 34 felony counts alleging that he falsified New York business records in order to conceal damaging information to influence the 2016 presidential election. Trump claims the trial itself is "election interference" because of how it is disrupting his 2024 bid for president.

Who is Keith Davidson?

Davidson testified on Tuesday that he was at one point the lawyer for both Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, and Stormy Daniels, an adult film star. Both women alleged that they had affairs with Trump, stories that the prosecution argues Trump wanted to quash as he was running in the 2016 presidential election. He testified Tuesday afternoon before court adjourned until Thursday.

How does he fit in the prosecution's case?

Davidson testified to negotiating the payments McDougal and Daniels received in exchange for selling their stories to the National Enquirer tabloid. Leadership at the National Enquirer promised Trump they'd help his campaign by finding stories that could be harmful and paying for the rights of the stories but never running them.

Jurors saw text exchanges between Davidson and National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard that showed Davidson negotiating dollar amounts for McDougal and Daniels. He also testified to knowing that the tabloid would not publish the stories. He said he was looking to get the biggest payout for his clients, and he knew this would benefit Trump's election efforts, even though he did not know about the specific deal made between Trump and tabloid leadership.

The payments made constitute the 34 "falsified" business records the prosecution alleged Trump made. In opening statements, prosecutors argued that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen submitted 11 "phony invoices" paid for by checks with "false entries" signed by Trump himself.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and argues that all he did was pay his lawyer.

Who else has the jury heard from so far?

Jurors have heard from five other witnesses including:

David Pecker, former CEO of American Media Inc. He testified about making a deal with Trump and Cohen in 2015 to help Trump's campaign by finding potentially damaging stories and helping to kill them.

Rhona Graff, a longtime executive assistant at the Trump Organization. She testified against her former boss about how she entered McDougal's and Daniels' contact information into the Trump Organization's directory. Her testimony verified Trump's contact lists.

Gary Farro, a former banker at First Republic Bank. He testified about opening accounts for Cohen that would eventually be used to pay Daniels. He said if he had known what the accounts would be used for they may not have ever been opened.

Robert Browning, executive director for archives for C-SPAN. He verified two 2016 Trump campaign clips and one 2017 press conference clip where Trump called Cohen a talented lawyer and where Trump called allegations from women lies.

Phillip Thompson of Esquire Deposition Solutions. He verified video and transcript of a 2022 deposition Trump gave for his civil defamation lawsuit against writer E. Jean Carroll. In a video clip played from the deposition, Trump confirms his wife is Melania Trump and his Truth Social handle, among other things.

Copyright 2024 NPR