ProPublica wins Pulitzer Prize for its investigation into the U.S. Supreme Court

The non-profit news organization ProPublica received the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service journalism for its investigation into politically connected billionaires lavishing luxurious gifts on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The series of reports called “Friends of the Court” prompted a national conversation and moved the nation’s high court to adopt its first ethics code.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Kaplan, one of the reporters on the ProPublica team that won the Pulitzer. ProPublica is also an editorial partner with Here & Now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

