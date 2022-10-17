Va. News: A missing squash, Chesterfield County marijuana dispensary
Chesterfield County says federal law blocks it from approving a marijuana dispensary even though Virginia law allows it. And, a reward is being offered for the return of a giant squash that went missing after winning a Blue Ribbon at the Virginia State Fair.
Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
