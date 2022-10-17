© 2022
Va. News: A missing squash, Chesterfield County marijuana dispensary

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

Chesterfield County says federal law blocks it from approving a marijuana dispensary even though Virginia law allows it. And, a reward is being offered for the return of a giant squash that went missing after winning a Blue Ribbon at the Virginia State Fair.

Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a long time member of the WVTF/RADIO IQ news department and produces news content as well as public affairs programs. Fred's career in broadcasting began in North Carolina's Triad before switching from commercial radio where he'd held numerous positions including program director to hosting public radio programming at WVTF.
