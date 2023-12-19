A new Virginia sports arena is raising questions about the use of public funding for such projects

Should public money be used to finance sports venues? That’s likely to be a hot topic at the state capitol next month.

The idea that a sports venue might receive public financing is raising questions about a proposal to build a basketball and hockey facility to Northern Virginia. A similar proposal for a football stadium was considered and abandoned for the same location back in 1992 during the administration of Governor Doug Wilder.

"When you consider the things that are besetting our Commonwealth at this stage, if you put it on a comparative scale in terms of what we need to spend monies for; those who are supporting it who are in elected office are not speaking for the people that I know," the former governor says.

Part of the economic argument in favor of the proposal is that taxpayer money won't be needed because the project will essentially fund itself. Washington-based economist Austin Drukker isn't so sure.

"I'm skeptical of that because most previous deals have had some taxpayer funding," says Drukker. "So already, you could argue, that the renovations to the Potomac Yard Metro stop and the exemption of property taxes if that's part of the deal. So, that's why I'm skeptical."

Is it corporate welfare or economic development? That's a question members of the General Assembly will take up when they meet in January.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.