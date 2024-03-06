General Assembly moves online meetings bill to the governor's desk

Governor Glenn Youngkin is considering legislation that would expand online meetings.

In the era of Zoom, should state agencies and local advisory bodies be able to meet online? Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker is a Democrat from Alexandria who has a bill that would expand the number of meetings that could happen virtually.

"The current restrictions create barriers to service. Older adults, people with disabilities, members of the military, parents with childcare responsibilities, business executives and others whose schedules may not always allow attendance or who may face other barriers are affected", Bennett-Parker says.

Megan Ryne at the Virginia Coalition for Open Government says she's concerned about moving away from face-to-face meetings.

"You lose that physical space by putting more and more people online, calling in from their homes, on vacation or wherever," Ryne says. "And we just feel like that's part of public service is showing up and facing not only your constituents but also your fellow public body members."

The bill has already passed the House and the Senate and is currently on the desk of Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is expected to make a decision about it this week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.