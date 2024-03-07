Sports arena funding left out of General Assembly's budget

Public financing for a proposed sports arena in Alexandria is not in a budget agreement struck this week by leaders in the House and Senate.

"I believe that the Senate is about to make a colossal mistake," said Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin standing outside the Capitol as he talked about a proposed sports arena in Alexandria – referencing it for the first time in the past tense.

"No upfront cash, no new taxes and no impact to our borrowing capacity or credit rating – a public-private partnership where Virginia wins," the governor said. "It was truly and could truly be a monumental opportunity."

The window of opportunity is closing fast for members of the General Assembly who are wrapping up their session and striking a deal on the budget. Leading the charge against the arena proposal is Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Louise Lucas, a Democrat from Portsmouth.

"They have twisted every body part on me to try to get me to change my mind," the Democrat says. "My answer is still hell no."

Lucas says the proposal was not a good deal for taxpayers.

"I've read almost everything from everybody who wanted to send something to me that said that this is just not a good deal," she says. "And so, I just stood firm on what I believe in my heart to be in the best interest of the Commonwealth and that was just to say no to the ‘Glenndome.’"

The governor could always add a budget amendment or call a special session in the future. But that would be successful only if Louise Lucas changes her mind and drops her opposition.

