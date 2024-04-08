Cardinal Conversation: An unexpected find reveals a bit of Lynchburg's baseball history
Seventy years ago Jackie Robinson was the most famous athlete in America. Even people who didn't follow baseball knew the name of the first Black man to play in the major leagues.
When Robinson's Brooklyn Dodgers played a 1952 exhibition game in Lynchburg 5,000 people turned out to watch.
Now, an unexpected discovery has made that game a topic of conversation again. Fred Echols spoke with Mark Robertson who wrote about the find for Cardinal News.
