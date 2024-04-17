The fate of skill games is now in the governor's hands

Governor Glenn Youngkin is now facing a decision about what happens with slot-machine style machines in convenience stores and truck stops.

One of the most contentious debates in the General Assembly this year was the debate over what happens with slot-machine style gaming machines in convenience stores and truck stops.

The bill was introduced by Senator Aaron Rouse, a Democrat from Virginia Beach, who notes that the governor's amendment limiting where the machines can be located was overwhelmingly rejected by the Senate.

"If you see the message we sent today, it was a 34-6 vote. That's a very strong bipartisan message that we're speaking for our constituencies throughout Virginia," Rouse says. "And so, I truly hope that he takes a positive step forward in allowing skill game operators, which is our small businesses, to operate throughout our Commonwealth."

Delegate Paul Krizek is a Democrat from Fairfax County who says he hopes the governor vetoes the bill.

"I think it's important that if they’re gonna have a couple of machines inside a 7-Eleven, for example, that children are not exposed to that and are not playing those games," the delegate says.

"And you think, under the bill that the General Assembly sent to the governor, there is a danger of that happening," asks reporter Michael Pope.

"Correct," Krizek replies. "I don't think that the bill had enough robust regulation to make sure that didn't happen."

The governor now has a choice: sign the bill that landed on his desk last month or veto it.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.