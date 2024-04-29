© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: The end of the Affordable Connectivity Program

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:17 AM EDT

For two years the Affordable Connectivity Program has provided a $30 per month discount on internet service for several hundred thousand low income and elderly Virginians and millions more nationwide. The ACP has now ended and Congress is not renewing it.

Tad Dickens covered the story for Cardinal News and talked about with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols