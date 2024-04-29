Cardinal Conversation: The end of the Affordable Connectivity Program
For two years the Affordable Connectivity Program has provided a $30 per month discount on internet service for several hundred thousand low income and elderly Virginians and millions more nationwide. The ACP has now ended and Congress is not renewing it.
Tad Dickens covered the story for Cardinal News and talked about with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.