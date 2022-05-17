Colombian teen sets a record by solving 3 Rubik's cubes while juggling them

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A 19-year-old from Colombia set a world record by solving three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them. In a video set to a timer, the teen solves the puzzles with his thumbs while tossing them in the air. I mean, what have you done with your life? He set the record at 4 1/2 minutes, breaking his own previous record by 20 seconds. The coordinated juggler says it took him nine months to adopt the skills, and now he gets to take another Guinness World Record home with him.

