Extreme fire warnings keep LA residents on high alert

Updated January 14, 2025 at 13:24 PM ET

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across Los Angeles, where firefighters are still working to contain the multiple blazes that have engulfed parts of the county for the past week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects winds to peak through noon on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 60 and 70 miles per hour in LA and Ventura counties.

While generally weaker than last week's, this next batch of high winds could down trees, cut power, endanger drivers and — most alarmingly — fuel new and existing fires in the area. The NWS warns they could cause "explosive fire growth."

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," it says.

There are four active fires as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire: The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned a collective 37,830 acres since last Tuesday, and are 17% and 35% contained, respectively.

Officials said Tuesday morning that over 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Eaton Fire, according to preliminary damage inspections that are still ongoing.

The Hurst Fire, which also started last Tuesday, is at 97% containment after burning almost 800 acres. The Auto Fire has burned about 56 acres in nearby Ventura County since it broke out late Monday. Firefighters have stopped its forward progress, though have not yet contained any of it.

"In the first 11 days of the year there have been more than 40,300 acres burned from 105 fires," Deputy State Fire Marshal Brice Bennett said over the weekend. "With an estimated 12,000 structures destroyed, this makes the Eaton and Palisades fire likely the second and fourth most destructive fires in California's history."

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 88,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and another roughly 84,800 are under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a morning press briefing.

He urged residents to prepare to evacuate if called to do so, saying many of the survivors rescued so far had waited "until the last minute" and ended up with "significant burns."

On Tuesday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said 13 people are missing, two of whom have most likely been found deceased.

The LA County Medical Examiner was investigating a total of 24 fire-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, 16 from the Eaton Fire and eight from the Palisades Fire.

Luna said search and rescue teams had searched 3,654 properties in Altadena and some 1,800 in the Eaton area, and did not find any additional remains on Monday. Authorities stressed that residents can't return to their neighborhoods until Cal Fire has deemed them safe.

"I don't want people to start thinking everything's OK now," Luna said. "Everything's not OK yet. We'll get there. We'll get there together. But again, the wind's blowing and it's going to continue to blow."

Authorities warn of extreme fire danger and possible power shutoffs

Map of SW California and the current Red Flag Warnings in effect. All areas in red have a high risk for rapid fire growth if a fire starts. Areas outlined in purple are of most concern and are in a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS). Stay safe neighbors. #cawx pic.twitter.com/w1yN0jHS2O — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 13, 2025

A large swath of southwest California is under red flag warnings through Wednesday, meaning there is a high risk for rapid fire growth if a fire starts.

Two smaller areas within LA and Ventura counties are considered to be in "a particularly dangerous situation" (PDS), the rarest and most extreme level of red flag warning. It has historically preceded especially destructive blazes, including the Palisades and Eaton fires.

"PDS Red Flag Warnings are for the extreme of the extreme fire weather scenarios," the NWS tweeted. "In other words, this setup is about as bad as it gets."

Authorities are warning residents to monitor emergency alerts and take precautions to avoid starting any fires. Those include not using lawnmowers on dry vegetation, ensuring trailer chains do not drag on the ground and never throwing cigarettes or matches out of a vehicle.

The county itself may also take additional steps. The LA Department of Water and Power said Monday that local fire authorities may ask it to "de-energize power lines as a preventative measure" in certain areas while the red flag warning is in effect. Lindsey Horvath, an LA County supervisor, said over 20,000 households are facing potential power outages from such shutoffs.

Authorities are asking customers in high-risk areas to be prepared for possible prolonged outages, potentially over 48 hours, by keeping their phones charged and a portable charger, flashlight and extra batteries nearby.

Public health officials are warning that strong winds could disperse toxic ashes from the fire areas, and urge residents in those areas to reduce their exposure including by wearing N95 or P100 masks.

The NWS says winds should weaken by Wednesday evening.

Dozens arrested for looting, arson and curfew violations

Authorities said at Tuesday's briefing that curfews will remain in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the Palisades and Eaton evacuation order zones, and warned that people entering those areas will be arrested.

Luna said more people were arrested overnight, bringing the total to 39 — 33 in the Eaton Fire area and six in the Palisades. Offenses included curfew violations and burglary, and two arrests were related to drone incidents.

Separately, McDonnell said police had made 14 arrests for various violations including failure to obey curfew, impersonating an officer and a firefighter, vandalism, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

He also said three people had been arrested on charges of arson after police received calls. One person was arrested on Sunday night after using a barbecue lighter to ignite fires, while two were arrested Monday for igniting a brush and a trash can, respectively.

McDonnell praised residents for their vigilance and urged others to report anything suspicious in their area and review home security footage.

The causes of all four active fires are currently under investigation.

School and sports resume, but other closures persist

The fires have either paused or postponed many of the daily activities and special events that LA hosts.

Most of the schools and offices of the Los Angeles Unified School District reopened — with limited outdoor and athletic activities — on Monday, though some schools in hard-hit areas remain closed.

The Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountain National Monument, which were temporarily closed to the public as fires broke out last week, will remain closed through midnight on Sunday due to "critical fire danger," authorities announced Monday.

This year's Academy Awards nominations, originally scheduled for last Friday, have since been delayed twice until Jan. 23. The fires and ensuing evacuations have impacted Hollywood stars and halted film production too, as NPR has reported.

Beyoncé postponed a much-anticipated announcement originally scheduled for Tuesday, citing the devastation of the wildfires and donating $2.5 million to relief funds.

Last week, fires postponed NFL, NBA and NCAA games featuring LA teams. On Monday, the Clippers and Lakers returned to the court and resumed their seasons.

"It's our job to go give strength, and give hope and give joy," said Lakers coach JJ Redick, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire. "Sports are a lot of things and sports can certainly provide an escape and a distraction and hopefully sports, and tonight, can provide some joy as well."

Sports are also providing support in other ways. All 12 of LA's professional teams have pledged to donate $8 million to wildfire victims and first responders.

How to help and stay safe

Resources to help stay safe:

➡️ With fire danger still high, authorities implore you to follow evacuation orders

➡️ What to do — and not do — when you get home after a fire evacuation

➡️ Is smoke in your home? Here's how to make an air purifier from a box fan

➡️Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

Ways to support the response and recovery:

➡️ Want to help fire victims? Here's what experts say does the most good and places seeking volunteers

➡️ Wildfire donations and volunteering: How and where to help

➡️ Share: These are the steps fire victims need to take to make an insurance claim

Copyright 2025 NPR