Flood risk and disaster resources

To research your home’s risks of flooding, here are some resources that can help:

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management website includes detailed advice on how to prepare your home against damage during Hurricanes, what to pack in an emergency kit, and how to protect your pets during natural disasters.