Author Michael Lewis Tackles Football's 'Blind Side'

By Robert Siegel
Published October 10, 2006 at 3:24 PM EDT

If you read the big stories about NFL football, you'll notice that some positions get a lot more attention than others: receivers, quarterbacks and running backs. Sometimes even menacing linebackers or brilliantly athletic cornerbacks get attention, too.

But Michael Lewis' new book about football, The Blind Side, makes a counterintuitive argument: that the pivotal position on a football team today is the offensive left tackle.

Through the story of Michael Oher, a top-notch football prospect with the rare qualities of a "perfect" offensive left tackle, The Blind Side traces how the position's importance has evolved, and how money has affected the game.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.