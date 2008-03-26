'Open Road' Recounts Dalai Lama's Global Journey

Journalist Pico Iyer has a long history meeting with the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader living in exile in India. Iyer joins Fresh Air to discuss how the fourteenth Dalai Lama is responding to the current Tibetan uprising and protest against Chinese rule.

Iyer's new book, based in part on his conversations with the revered Buddhist monk over the last 33 years, is The Open Road: The Global Journey of the Fourteenth Dalai Lama. Iyer is the author of several other books, including his reflections on his travels, Sun After Dark.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.