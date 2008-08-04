Thomas Frank's Indictment Of Conservatism

Social critic Thomas Frank examines the modern conservative movement and its excesses in his new book, The Wrecking Crew. Conservative politicians complain that big government does not work, writes Frank — then they get elected and prove it.

Frank's previous books are What's the Matter with Kansas? How Conservatives Won the Heart of America and One Market Under God. The founding editor of The Baffler and a contributing editor at Harper's, Frank writes the 'Tilting Yard' column for The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.