Journalist Helene Cooper fled her home country of Liberia as a young woman when civil war erupted in 1980. She details the journey that took her back to Liberia in her memoir, The House at Sugar Beach: In Search of a Lost African Childhood. Cooper tells Renee Montagne what it was like to return to Liberia after 23 years.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.