Comedian Lisa Lampanelli Plays Not My Job

Comedy's "Lovable Queen of Mean," Lisa Lampanelli is known for being rude professionally, so we've decided to quiz her on how to be polite.

Lampanelli will play a game called "Accepted greetings are the high five and the fist bump": three questions inspired by an etiquette guide for international travelers -- with an extensive section on how to interact with Americans.

Lampanelli is currently offending people across the country on her stand-up tour. Her book Chocolate, Please: My Adventures in Food, Fat, and Freaks will be released in paperback on Tuesday.

