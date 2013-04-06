© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vespers, Habaneras And Early Morning Walks: New Classical Albums

By Tom Huizenga
Published April 6, 2013 at 6:00 PM EDT
The Attacca String Quartet's latest album celebrates John Adams.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
The Attacca String Quartet's latest album celebrates John Adams.

Robert Frost's famous poem "The Road Not Taken" begins with the line: "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood." Frost's traveler must choose between them. But slide that metaphor over to the world of classical music and you will discover hundreds of paths to explore. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Jacki Lyden and I share the radiant voices of a top-notch Latvian choir; the bustling energy of a young, smart string quartet; the sophistication of a venerable but embattled symphony orchestra; and a potent alliance between a jazz composer and an adventuresome opera singer.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rachmaninov's <em>All Night Vigil</em>.
1 of 3  — Rachmaninov's All Night Vigil.
Rachmaninov's All Night Vigil.
/ Ondine
The Attacca String Quartet plays John Adams.
2 of 3  — The Attacca String Quartet plays John Adams.
/ Azica
The Minnesota Orchestra plays Sibelius.
3 of 3  — The Minnesota Orchestra plays Sibelius.
/ BIS

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga