© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trumpeters And Troubadours: New And Old Music From Italy

By NPR Staff
Published August 11, 2013 at 4:51 PM EDT
The band Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino is leading the revival of an old Italian folk style called <em>taranta</em>, which has hypnotic rhythms meant to have restorative powers.
Daniela Cardone
/
Courtesy of the artist
The band Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino is leading the revival of an old Italian folk style called taranta, which has hypnotic rhythms meant to have restorative powers.

World music DJ Betto Arcos is fresh off a trip to Italy — and just because he was on vacation doesn't mean he wasn't in listening mode. The host of Global Village at KPFK in Los Angeles joins weekends on All Things Considered once again to spin some of his favorite new Italian music, along with a few selections plucked from history. Click the audio link to hear his conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden, and check out his picks below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff