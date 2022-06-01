Canada proposes new gun control laws after American mass shootings

Canada is debating a national freeze on handgun ownership and new red flag laws following the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Prospects for gun control in the U.S. remain dim, however. And Canadian conservatives say the new measures would not stop the smuggling of illegal weapons across the border.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Chris Hall, national affairs editor and host of The House on CBC Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.