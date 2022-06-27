With no constitutional right, where can people still access an abortion?

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday, leaving the future of abortion rights up to the states.

Eleven states already have bans in place. The pro-choice Guttmacher Institute says a majority of states are expected to do the same.

But some states like Minnesota are upholding the right to abortion. Minnesota’s state constitution protects abortion rights up to about 24 weeks.

The state recently welcomed another abortion clinic specifically to meet the needs of out-of-state patients, according to reporting from NPR:

Inside, they’d find Whole Woman’s Health of Minnesota, a clinic that opened in late February as uncertainties lingered surrounding the future of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights nationwide. The nonprofit Whole Woman’s Health Alliance — which also operates clinics in Indiana, Virginia, and Texas — opened the Bloomington location, in part, to make abortion care available to out-of-state residents migrating from places that already significantly restricted access.

How can states like Minnesota support people from neighboring states seeking an abortion? And how will the states continue to cooperate in that case?

