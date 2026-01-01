Radio IQ- New Schedule
Dear listener,
The program changes listed below are the result of listener feedback, programming data, and market trends. The changes are also response and result of budget cuts from the current political administration, but are also to freshen up the listening experience and deliver more of what you want.
Among the new offerings, I’m excited to announce two new local shows on Sunday: Naturally Curious hosted by Bruce Bryan, which is like a Fresh Air interview with people making a difference across Virginia. The second is Hoot and Holler, hosted by Lee Hunsaker, which is a radio version of the popular stage show at the historic Grandin Theater in Roanoke. It’s a lot like a local version of The Moth with a little more backstory from the storyteller.
We’re also excited to add a third hour of Morning Edition, and reintroduce A Way With Words. Finally a few new shows including Unexpected Elements (a science show) and The Global Story (news podcast) from the BBC. There’s a national live call-in show called The Middle, two political discussion shows: Left Right and Center & Open to Debate, and a few other surprises.
The new lineup for Radio starts on January 17th, and there’s a downloadable PDF. Your feedback on the changes is always welcome and appreciated.
Thank you for listening and supporting Radio IQ and the greater mission of Public Media.
~Nicholas Yee
Radio IQ Director of Content and Distribution
New Show Descriptions:
The Global Story- This is a brand new 30-min show from The BBC that takes a look at the main story of the day and dissects it from different vantage points… Primarily with Asma Khalid (formerly of NPR) in DC, Tristan Redman in London, and the backing of the BBC’s international newsroom, The Global Story brings clarity to politics, business and foreign policy in a time of connection and disruption. If you’re a fan of The Daily, Consider This, or Today Explained… this is BBC’s offering into that world. https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w13xtvsd
Monday-Friday 7pm-7:30pm
Today, Explained Today, Explained is Vox's daily news explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King (formerly of NPR) will guide you through the most important stories of the day. https://www.vox.com/today-explained-podcast
Monday-Friday 7:30pm-8pm
A Way With Words- A Way with Words is an upbeat and lively public radio show and podcast about language examined through culture, history, and family. Language debates, variations, and evolution, as well as new words, old sayings, slang, family expressions, word histories, etymology, linguistics, regional dialects, word games, grammar, books, literature, writing, and more.https://waywordradio.org/
Saturday’s at noon
No Small Endeavor- Hosted by Professor Lee C. Camp… No Small Endeavor brings you conversations with those who are taking these questions seriously. You’ll hear from best-selling authors, philosophers, scientists, artists, psychologists, theologians and even politicians as we collectively explore human flourishing. It begs the question.. What does it mean to live a good life?
https://www.nosmallendeavor.com/
Sundays at noon
Unexpected Elements- The science behind the news of the day. Unexpected Elements from BBC Word Service looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way. If you’re a fan of Science Friday, this show is similar but with a little more focus on the breaking news of the day. https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p016tmt2
Live feed Sundays at 6am, and again at 10pm
The Middle -
Hosted by Jeremy Hobson (you may remember him from Here and Now). The Middle is a live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in “the middle,” geographically, politically or philosophically. They also spotlight those who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces and opens a safe space to discuss different points of view without judgment, a non-partisan forum meant to bring Americans together and listen rather than to divide them. They also have no current participation from Virginia… so it would be a first for this state.
https://www.listentothemiddle.com/
Live Thursdays at 9pm
Left, Right and Center- …another politics and current events talk show: Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.https://www.kcrw.com/news/shows/left-right-center
Tuesdays at 9pm
Open to Debate- …yet another politics and current event talk show: Open to Debate is the nation’s only nonpartisan, debate-driven media organization dedicated to bringing multiple viewpoints together for a constructive, balanced, respectful exchange of ideas. Open to Debate is a platform for intellectually curious and open-minded people to engage with others holding opposing views on complex issues.
https://opentodebate.org/#
Wednesdays at 9pm
Embodied
From WUNC, host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.
https://www.wunc.org/show/embodied
Saturdays at 8pm
Who What WhenA brand new show from South Carolina Public Radio. It’s a gameshow about history… that sounds like it’s a microbrewery trivia night. A little young, a little fast paced, but also a little addicting. https://www.southcarolinapublicradio.org/show/who-what-when
Saturdays at 9pm
Naturally CuriousProduced in-house by Radio IQ, Naturally Curious takes a weekly look at a Virginian making a difference for the greater community. Hosted by Bruce Bryan Paired with With Good Reason from Virginia Humanities (30 Min broadcast)
Sundays at 7pm
Hoot and HollerAlso produced in-house. Hosted by Lee Hunsaker, Hoot and Holler is a radio version of the popular storytelling show at the Grandin Theater. Each episode features two or three stories recorded live, then an interview with the storyteller to get some insight and a behind the scenes look into their story. Think of it as The Moth of Virginia. Sundays at 2pm
1A+An evening wrap of the day's two hours of 1A, compiled down into a single hour.
Monday-Thursday at 10pm
PRX RemixA 24/7 channel of the best stories and podcasts handpicked from independent creators. A lot of what we air isn't heard anywhere else. Think of it as a DJ mixtape of podcasts instead of music.
https://www.prx.org/remix
Friday and Saturday at 10pm
