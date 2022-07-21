Mallory's Story
Watching how Haley and Charlotte have explored and confronted their family histories made me think maybe it was time to face up to my own ancestry.
Back home in Virginia, the search yielded some shocking truths.
Once we accept culpability for a sinful past, what does accountability look like? Even generations after?
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.