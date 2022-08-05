The News Roundup – Domestic

On Tuesday,Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the state’s constitution.

Republican Congressman Peter Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Trump in 2021. Michigan voters made him pay for it. Meijer lost his primary to challenger John Gibbs.

Gibbs got help from an unlikely source: Democrats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent more than $400,000 on adsto boost the far-right candidate in a bid to defeat his more mainstream opponent.

Rescue workers are facing more rain in eastern Kentucky this weekend as the region continues to recover fromdevastatingfloods.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

