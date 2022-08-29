© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics, policy, and super PACs in 2022

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT
GettyImages-1242673023

This year’s midterm election spending is set to break records. 

Super PACs and other groups have dropped over $53 million in Democratic House primaries so far, according to OpenSecrets. In the 2018 and 2020 elections, that number was closer to $30 million. Meanwhile, a well-funded Republican political machine is tipping the scales in key races across the country.

We talk about these megadonors and how much influence they have on policy decisions. 

But first, we dive into a breaking story from The New York Times about a little-known conservative nonprofit and the $1.6 billion donation they received to distribute to campaigns and causes.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi