Some student loans no longer qualify for forgiveness. Here's what affected borrowers need to know

The scope of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness has narrowed and the Biden administration says about 770,000 previously-eligible borrowers will be affected.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors Betsy Mayotte about what affected borrowers should know.

