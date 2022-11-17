Now, Republican politicians in Kentucky and many other states are trying to reign in classroom conversations on race. At least nine states have already banned teachers from bringing up certain topics around race. Another five have state-level action around this issue.

Even more have legislation in the works, including Kentucky. But the U.S. isn’t the only country with an unsettling history to deal with. In Germany, students are required to learn about one of their nation’s darkest chapters — the Holocaust.

In WFPL’s “ A Critical Moment, ” Arts and Culture Reporter Stephanie Wolf explores how the Holocaust is covered in German schools, and Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark looks at how race is covered in Kentucky classrooms. The result is an unflinching look at how two countries teach about their difficult histories, and why.