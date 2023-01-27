© 2023
50 years after the Paris Peace Accords, what is the U.S.-Vietnam relationship like now?

Published January 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

Five decades ago, the Paris Peace Accords were signed, bringing to an end to U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. The war had dragged on for nearly two decades — through four presidencies — and cost millions of lives.

Where are relations between Vietnam and the U.S. now and what could the future hold?

Jonathan Stromseth is a senior fellow and the Lee Kuan Yew chair in Southeast Asian Studies at The Brookings Institution. He used to work in the State Department with a focus on Vietnamese relations. He joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

