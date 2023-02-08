Photo Gallery: 50 years of WVTF and Radio IQ
1 of 21 — WVWR Audio Board
Inside WVWR's production studio, likely 1973
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
2 of 21 — WVWR Logo
WVWR logo
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
3 of 21 — WVWR Studio
Gary Anderson works inside WVWR's production studio, 1973
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
4 of 21 — WVWR Studio 3
Inside the WVWR studio, 1973
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
5 of 21 — WVWR Studio 2
Gary Anderson works inside WVWR's production studio, 1973
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
6 of 21 — WVWR Tower
In 1975, WVWR installed a more powerful transmitter and colocated it on WBRA public television's tower on Poor Mountain in Roanoke County.
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
7 of 21 — Hopper WVWR Radio Reading Service
Virginia Western Community College President Harold Hopper begins the first radio reading service broadcast on July 27, 1979.
Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College
8 of 21 — WVTF Transmitter
Climbers work on WVWR's transmitter on Poor Mountain.
Wayne Michie
9 of 21 — Wayne Michie
WVWR engineer Wayne Michie checks the station's transmitter on Poor Mountain.
Wayne Michie
10 of 21 — Dan Smith Essay
Dan Smith (center) and Elizabeth Montgomery record a radio essay.
Dan Smith
11 of 21 — Bart Prater
Operations manager & engineer Bart Prater works on a piece of equipment in 1999.
Paxton Durham
12 of 21 — Grand news control
News director Rick Mattioni works in the news production studio in 1999.
Paxton Durham
13 of 21 — Hotel Roanoke broadcast
A live broadcast from Hotel Roanoke; l to r: Rick Mattioni, Charlie Perkinson, Paul Colley, Jim Cook
Paxton Durham
14 of 21 — Ben Martin
Ben Martin works in a production studio in 1999.
Paxton Durham
15 of 21 — WVTF Kingsbury Opening 1.jpg
WVTF General Manager Glenn Gleixner speaks at a celebration of the station's new facility on Kingsbury Lane in Roanoke on Sept. 19, 2003.
WVTF archives
16 of 21 — WVTF Kingsbury Opening 2.jpg
(L to R) Virginia Tech Vice President Larry Hincker, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Roanoke Mayor Ralph Smith, Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and WVTF General Manager Glenn Gleixner cut a ceremonial ribbon at the new broadcast facility on Sept. 19, 2003.
WVTF archive
17 of 21 — Paxton Durham
Chief engineer Paxton Durham in a studio in the Kingsbury Lane broadcast center.
Paxton Durham
18 of 21 — Charlottesville Studio 2009
A satellite studio and newsroom opened in downtown Charlottesville in 2009.
Paxton Durham
19 of 21 — Rick Mattioni at board
Program and news director Rick Mattioni in a studio in 2005.
Paxton Durham
20 of 21 — Steve Brown
Music host Steve Brown works in a studio in 2013.
Paxton Durham
21 of 21 — Performance Studio Bluegrass
A band performs in the performance studio in 2005
Paxton Durham