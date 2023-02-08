WVTF & Radio IQ Station History
- 1973
Aug. 23 - WVWR, the predecessor of WVTF, signs on. The station is
professionally operated by Virginia Western Community College and broadcast at 90.1 from a low power transmitter on the campus (the roof of Fishburn Hall). The reception area is limited to the Roanoke Valley. Chris Ryg is the station manager. It broadcasts a mix of local and NPR cultural, music and news programs. (Source: VWCC archive & newspaper)1 of 21 — WVWR Audio BoardInside WVWR's production studio, likely 1973Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College2 of 21 — WVWR LogoWVWR logoImage courtesy Virginia Western Community College3 of 21 — WVWR StudioGary Anderson works inside WVWR's production studio, 1973Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College4 of 21 — WVWR Studio 3Inside the WVWR studio, 1973Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College5 of 21 — WVWR Studio 2Gary Anderson works inside WVWR's production studio, 1973Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College6 of 21 — WVWR TowerIn 1975, WVWR installed a more powerful transmitter and colocated it on WBRA public television's tower on Poor Mountain in Roanoke County.Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College7 of 21 — Hopper WVWR Radio Reading ServiceVirginia Western Community College President Harold Hopper begins the first radio reading service broadcast on July 27, 1979.Image courtesy Virginia Western Community College8 of 21 — WVTF TransmitterClimbers work on WVWR's transmitter on Poor Mountain.Wayne Michie9 of 21 — Wayne MichieWVWR engineer Wayne Michie checks the station's transmitter on Poor Mountain.Wayne Michie10 of 21 — Dan Smith EssayDan Smith (center) and Elizabeth Montgomery record a radio essay.Dan Smith11 of 21 — Bart PraterOperations manager & engineer Bart Prater works on a piece of equipment in 1999.Paxton Durham12 of 21 — Grand news controlNews director Rick Mattioni works in the news production studio in 1999.Paxton Durham13 of 21 — Hotel Roanoke broadcastA live broadcast from Hotel Roanoke; l to r: Rick Mattioni, Charlie Perkinson, Paul Colley, Jim CookPaxton Durham14 of 21 — Ben MartinBen Martin works in a production studio in 1999.Paxton Durham15 of 21 — WVTF Kingsbury Opening 1.jpgWVTF General Manager Glenn Gleixner speaks at a celebration of the station's new facility on Kingsbury Lane in Roanoke on Sept. 19, 2003.WVTF archives16 of 21 — WVTF Kingsbury Opening 2.jpg(L to R) Virginia Tech Vice President Larry Hincker, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Roanoke Mayor Ralph Smith, Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and WVTF General Manager Glenn Gleixner cut a ceremonial ribbon at the new broadcast facility on Sept. 19, 2003.WVTF archive17 of 21 — Paxton DurhamChief engineer Paxton Durham in a studio in the Kingsbury Lane broadcast center.Paxton Durham18 of 21 — Charlottesville Studio 2009A satellite studio and newsroom opened in downtown Charlottesville in 2009.Paxton Durham19 of 21 — Rick Mattioni at boardProgram and news director Rick Mattioni in a studio in 2005.Paxton Durham20 of 21 — Steve BrownMusic host Steve Brown works in a studio in 2013.Paxton Durham21 of 21 — Performance Studio BluegrassA band performs in the performance studio in 2005Paxton Durham
- 1974
May 1 - WVWR becomes an AP subscriber (Source: VWCC newspaper)
- 1975
Sept. 2 - WVWR increases power to 100kw on 89.1 with a transmitter co-located on WBRA Public Television’s tower on Poor Mountain. This expands reception to a much larger portion of southwest Virginia. (Sources: FCC, VWCC archive & newspaper)
- 1979
July 27 - Virginia Western Community College President Harold Hopper begins WVWR’s radio reading service for the visually impaired. The volunteer-run service still operates today through WVTF. (Source: VWCC archive, Roanoke Times)
- 1982
Facing a loss of funding from Virginia Western, the Virginia Tech Foundation purchases the station. The call letters are changed to WVTF. The station continues to broadcast from the Virginia Western studio until new space is ready in the Grand Pavilion building on Electric Road in Roanoke County. (Sources: The Roanoker, FCC)
- 1990
Nov. - WVTF begins broadcasting on a full power transmitter in the Charlottesville area. WVTU is the station’s second full-power transmitter. Programming had been available in a smaller portion of the Charlottesville area via a translator since 1984. A third transmitter, located at Marion in Southwest Virginia, is added in 1991. (Source: Paxton Durham)
- 1998
WVTF begins a news content sharing partnership with other public radio stations in Virginia. In 2003, the partnership is formalized as Virginia Public Radio, a grant-funded content generation and sharing partnership. It is still active today. (Source: Rick Mattioni)
- 2003
WVTF begins broadcasting from its newly constructed broadcast center on Kingsbury Lane. A grand opening is held Sept. 19th. (Source: WVTF archive)
- 2003
An all news and information stream, Radio IQ, is launched on some frequencies. The main programming stream remains a mix of music and news/information. (Source: WVTF archive)
- 2009
Dec. - WVTF opens a satellite studio and newsroom on Water Street in downtown Charlottesville. Today it’s staffed by a reporter and a corporate support representative. (Source: Paxton Durham)
- 2017
July - Program streams and frequencies are switched so that the Radio IQ news and information stream is available on the most powerful frequencies. WVTF Music programming moves to the other frequencies. (Source: WVTF archive)
- 2022
WVTF/Radio IQ wins the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in the small market radio category. The award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is among the most prestigious in broadcast news. (Source: WVTF archive, RTDNA)
- Today
WVTF Music and Radio IQ broadcasts across nearly two-thirds of Virginia on more than 20 transmitters and translators. It’s also available around the world through its website and apps.