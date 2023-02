Biden’s approval among Democrat voters is on the rise while former President Donald Trump is falling out of favor among Republicans.

NPR’s senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the latest NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll.

