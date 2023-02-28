Power grid attacks are on the rise, according to confidential industry analysis

Attacks on the power grid across the United States spiked last year — they’re up more than 70%, according to a confidential industry analysis.

Katherine Blunt of the Wall Street Journal says officials with the oversight body, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, report most of the increase is from gunfire and vandalism. And analysts say attacks by domestic extremists are on the rise.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Blunt about the nonpublic report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

