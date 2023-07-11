Florida universities might be in a 'brain drain' following state's 'war on woke'

University leaders in Florida are growing increasingly concerned about losing staff. Their concern comes as the state’s Republican Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis continues his “war on woke” in the state, with colleges one of his preferred targets.

University faculty are reporting that they are losing staff at a high rate and struggling to fill vacant positions that were once covetous.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks to The Tampa Bay Times’ higher education reporter Divya Kumar about her reporting on this issue before speaking to University of North Florida lecturer Carolyne Ali-Khan, who has decided to leave due to the pressure on college faculty.

