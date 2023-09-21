© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Out-of-state investors price Indianapolis families out of affordable housing

Published September 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
A For Sale sign displayed in front of a home. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Out-of-state investors are buying up thousands of properties in Indianapolis and converting them to rentals. Their cash offers make it harder for average families to compete, and affordable housing advocates are speaking out.

We speak to Ko Lyn Cheang, an investigative reporter from the Indianapolis Star who uncovered the trend, along with her colleague Claire Rafford.

