A bill allowing ADUs has cleared the Virginia Senate

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
Mighty Buildings production manager Yonah Naftaly stands in front of 3D printed homes being prepared for delivery to its customers, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. The printer can produce the entire exterior shell of a studio home or individual wall panels that can easily assembled with simple tools, the company said. Mighty Buildings is now producing 350-square-foot backyard studios, known in the industry as “accessory dwelling units,” that can be used as extra bedrooms, playrooms, gyms or home offices.
Terry Chea
/
AP
Members of the General Assembly are considering ways to create more affordable housing in Virginia.

Senator Saddam Salim is a Democrat from Fairfax County who has a bill that would legalize accessory dwelling units.

"ADUs are for smaller, more affordable options that cater to the needs of young professionals, retirees and families starting out," Salim says.

But the idea that landowners might be able to subdivide their property into additional units is going too far for Republican Senator Richard Stuart of King George County.

"We already have traffic that is just out of control, and now you’re going to literally double the size of the community without adding any new infrastructure, any new roads, any new water, any new sewer, anything like that," Stuart says.

Senator Jeremy McPike is a Democrat from Prince William County who doesn't buy that argument.

"You still have to pull a building permit," McPike says. "And at [the] building permit stage if the capacity of sanitary sewer or water is not available, that building permit would not be approved."

Now that Salim's bill has passed the Senate, members of the House of Delegates are expected to consider the bill in the next few weeks.

Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
