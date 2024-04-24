Betsy Wood's recipes

MOTHER’S DOUGH STARTER

Wood’s mom, Mozelle Stafford, of Trigg, Va., was known for her sourdough bread

3 T instant mashed potatoes

3 T sugar

1 cup warm water

1 package yeast

Combine all ingredients and leave on the counter, covered, for five days, stirring daily with a wooden spoon. On the fifth day, “feed” the starter with 3 T sugar, 3 T instant potatoes, and 1 cup warm water. Take out 1 cup of starter for bread and refrigerate the remainder. Repeat “feed” every five days.

MOTHER’S SOURDOUGH BREAD

Makes two large loaves or three small loaves

1 cup starter

1 package yeast, dissolved in 1 ½ cups warm water

¼ cup sugar

½ cup canola oil

1 T salt

6 cups bread flour

Knead dough and place in a greased bowl in a warm place where it should rise until double in bulk. Shape into loaves, place in greased loaf pans, and let rise again. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

MOTHER’S CHOCOLATE FUDGE PIE

Makes two 9” pies

2 ½ cups sugar

2/3 cup cocoa

6 heaping T flour

¼ t salt

In a large saucepan, mix ingredients together, adding 1 ½ cups water and 1 cup canned cream. Cook until thick. Add four beaten eggs and cook until thicker. Add one stick better and 1 t. vanilla. Refrigerate until cool and serve with whipped cream.

MOTHER’S GLORFIED PEACH PIE

Makes one 9” pie

1 can sliced peaches, drained

1 cup sugar

2 T flour

2 eggs, well-beaten

1 stick margarine, melted

Unbaked pie crust

Put peaches in pie crust and pour ½ cup sugar over peaches. In a separate bowl, mix flour with other half cup of sugar, adding melted margarine and eggs. Mix well and pour over peaches. Cook 35 minutes at 450 degrees.