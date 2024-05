Chef Jason Hammel is an icon of the restaurant industry. He opened the popular Lula Cafe in Chicago 25 years ago, and is about to open a new restaurant there called Loulou. He’s a James Beard Award finalist and cookbook author.

He talks with host Robin Young about how to stay relevant and be successful in an ever-changing restaurant industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR