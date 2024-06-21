"The Bikeriders" Myth, Men and Motorcycles

‘The Bikeriders” stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. This film is based on a landmark book of photojournalism by Danny Lyon.

As a young man in the early ‘60s, he joined the Chicago Outlaws – a motorcycle club – to learn about and photograph its rough-and-ready riders.

Lyon described his book as an attempt to “record and glorify” the life of the American biker, but the film’s director Jeff Nichols takes a different approach.

Nichols has been speaking to 1A’s arts correspondent, John Horn.

