Aspen Ideas Festival: Insurrectionists among us

Today’s theme at the RNC in Milwaukee is ‘Make America Safe Once Again.” According to the party’s agenda,“Once iconic American cities and communities have become hollowed out, dystopian nightmares thanks to Joe Biden and Democrats’ ‘woke’ soft-on-crime and open border policies.”

These themes we heard time and again from those who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.Who and what motivated them to stampede through the halls of Congress?

Can we feel sure we have the tools we need to disrupt the violence and extremism, that was againon display this weekend in Pennsylvaniabeforeit takes hold?

That was the focus of Jenn White’s discussion late last month at the Aspen Ideas Festival. She was joined on stage by documentary filmmakerAlexandra Pelosi– daughter to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In her latest film, she spoke to those who took part in the insurrection.

We speak with her and the CEO of Moonshot,Vidhya Ramalingam, a company that works to end harm online and domestic terrorism.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5