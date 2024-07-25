The News Roundup - Domestic

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House this week, explaining his decision to step down as the Democrats nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump’s team isn’t going to make things easy for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Following the transfer of $91 million from the Biden campaign to the fledgling Harris campaign, Republican operatives filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

The Department of Justice is set to investigate why an Illinois sheriff’s deputy killed a Black woman named Sonya Massey in her home, killing her via a fatal gunshot to the head.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

