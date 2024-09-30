Cardinal Conversation: The deadline for Virginia's broadband expansion is approaching
Extending broadband access to all of Virginia is proving to be a long and difficult task.
Now, the state is worrying that a December 2026 deadline for using $750 million dollars of federal COVID emergency money could put most of the ongoing broadband projects at risk. Tad Dickens is following this story for Cardinal News, and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering southwest and southside Virginia.