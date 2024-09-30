© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: The deadline for Virginia's broadband expansion is approaching

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Extending broadband access to all of Virginia is proving to be a long and difficult task.

Now, the state is worrying that a December 2026 deadline for using $750 million dollars of federal COVID emergency money could put most of the ongoing broadband projects at risk. Tad Dickens is following this story for Cardinal News, and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering southwest and southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols