Photos: Pope Francis is laid to rest and mourned around the world

Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88 after 12 years as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, was honored with a funeral Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square in front of the Papal Basilica in Vatican City.

The Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and attended by leaders from all over the world.

We take a look at the funeral and the people mourning him throughout the world today:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Yara Nardi / Reuters / Reuters Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, leads the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images / Getty Images A photograph taken from St Peter Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Attendees and nuns stand in the street as they wait before late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Swiss guard stands with St Peter's Basilica in the background at St Peter's Square ahead of late Pope Francis' funeral.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Two nuns look on as people gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP Clergy take their seats for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Nathan Howard / Reuters / Reuters President Trump walks, on the day of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Faithful rest on the ground ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former President Biden speaks with attendees as he arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral.

Gregorio Borgia / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral.

Fabio Frustaci / ZUMA Press via Reuters / ZUMA Press via Reuters Pope Francis' funeral ceremony is seen in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis.

Christoph Reichwein / Getty Images / Getty Images Nuns wait in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis is laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.