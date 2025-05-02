Update on Federal Funding for Public Broadcasting

Friday, July 11

The Senate is indicating that there will likely be an initial procedural vote on Tuesday, July 15 on H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025.

Passage of a procedural vote would kick off 10 hours of debate then a series of votes on any amendments. Once they move through amendments, the Senate would hold a final vote on the package.

We are just steps away from potentially losing $300,000 in federal funding next week.

June 12

House votes to claw back $1.1 billion from public media

The House of Representatives narrowly approved legislation Thursday to eliminate the next two years of federal funding for public media outlets.

It did so at the direct request of President Trump, who has accused NPR and PBS of bias against conservative viewpoints as part of his broader attacks on the mainstream media.

The measure passed largely along party lines, 214 to 212, with two key Republican lawmakers switching their votes from "no" to "yes" to push it over the finish line.

How you can help:

Visit Protect my Public Media for the latest.

